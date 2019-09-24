Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Reaches $3.33 After 7.00% Down Move; Last Week Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Derwent London (LON:DLN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Derwent London has GBX 3779 highest and GBX 3000 lowest target. GBX 3175’s average target is -1.89% below currents GBX 3236 stock price. Derwent London had 32 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and GBX 3430 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4 with “Neutral”. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Add” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, May 1. See Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) latest ratings:

The stock of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 615,730 shares traded. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $249.29M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $3.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ARLO worth $17.45 million less.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $249.29 million. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins.

Analysts await Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.47 EPS, down 370.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Arlo Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% negative EPS growth.

Derwent London plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment, refurbishment, redevelopment, and operation of properties in central London. The company has market cap of 3.61 billion GBP. The firm rents its properties for office and residential purposes. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

