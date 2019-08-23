Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Reaches $2.75 Yearly Low; Burney Co Trimmed Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Position

The stock of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.67 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.75 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $205.87 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $2.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.18 million less. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 387,210 shares traded. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burney Co decreased Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) stake by 20.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 10,314 shares as Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)’s stock declined 25.50%. The Burney Co holds 39,089 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 49,403 last quarter. Usana Health Sciences Inc now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 91,109 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.25 TO $4.55; 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $205.87 million. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins.

