Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Forms $4.37 Double Bottom; Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Shorts Increased By 11.81%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) had an increase of 11.81% in short interest. VTGN’s SI was 2.21M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.81% from 1.97M shares previously. With 225,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s short sellers to cover VTGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 416,286 shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has declined 35.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VTGN News: 23/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Joint Injuries with Stem; 05/04/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Study of AV-101 for Major Depressive Disorder; 19/03/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives a Notice of Allowance for Another Key U.S. Patent Covering Oral Formulations of AV-101; 05/04/2018 – VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ELEVATE ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Joint Injuries with Stem Cell-Derived Chondrocytes and Cartilage; 10/04/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives European Patent regarding Methods of Production for AV-101; 10/04/2018 – VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – RECEIVES EUROPEAN PATENT REGARDING METHODS OF PRODUCTION FOR AV-101; 02/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Japanese Patent regarding Methods of Production for AV-101; 07/03/2018 VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for a Key U.S. Patent Covering Treatment of Depression with AV-101

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) formed double bottom with $4.06 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.37 share price. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) has $326.85M valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 601,512 shares traded. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. After $-0.55 actual EPS reported by Arlo Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.73% EPS growth.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $20.46 million. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells.

More notable recent VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Share Price Is Down 88% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Secures USPTO Patent for Treatment of Depression with Fast-Acting PH10 Neuroactive Nasal Spray – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vistagen Shares Fall Under $1 After Depression Drug Flunks Midstage Trial – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.