Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) EPS Estimated At $-0.48; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Amedisys (AMED) Position By $920,040

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 85.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 7,480 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)'s stock declined 19.06%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 16,183 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 8,703 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $3.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.52. About 172,306 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report $-0.48 EPS on July, 30.After having $-0.55 EPS previously, Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -12.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.285. About 165,708 shares traded. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $320.50 million. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins.

Among 6 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amedisys had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Friday, March 1. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,171 shares to 36,452 valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 1,783 shares and now owns 40,506 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.