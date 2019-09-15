Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) and SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) and SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB). The two are both Security Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies Inc. 4 0.68 N/A -1.50 0.00 SuperCom Ltd. 1 0.47 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arlo Technologies Inc. and SuperCom Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arlo Technologies Inc. and SuperCom Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies Inc. 0.00% -48.5% -23.5% SuperCom Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares and 18.6% of SuperCom Ltd. shares. 0.6% are Arlo Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.8% are SuperCom Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arlo Technologies Inc. 7.23% 3.61% 3.61% -37.68% 0% -56.91% SuperCom Ltd. 0% -4.59% -28.28% -39.88% -40.23% -24.64%

For the past year Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SuperCom Ltd.

Summary

SuperCom Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Arlo Technologies Inc.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app that allow users to access a live view of their camera feeds; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of NETGEAR, Inc.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driverÂ’s licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The companyÂ’s PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset tags, hands-free long-range RFID vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. In addition, it provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. Further, it offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; PureMoney Suite that provides mobile money applications and services; SuperPOS, a platform to perform mobile payments; SafeMoney, a mobile security threat scanner; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Additionally, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organizationÂ’s sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.