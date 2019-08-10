Arlington Value Capital Upped Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $9.29 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $544,741 as Market Value Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 575,337 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,026 are held by First Long Island Invsts Llc. Founders Financial Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,387 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 543,067 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,238 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Profit Invest Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,484 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,875 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 78,444 shares. 12.87M are held by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 3.78M shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division has 1,402 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 25,012 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Co holds 160,351 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,397 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Credits Key Acquisitions For Recent Wins – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InspireMD Announces Notification of NYSE AMERICAN Listing Deficiency – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.