Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake by $25.10 Million; Market Value Declined; Advisory Research Has Upped Its Magellan Midstream Partners L (MMP) Position by $54.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (MMP) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 914,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.82 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 59,852 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 102,833 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 420,523 shares to 83,923 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 423,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Not All High Yield Is Risky: Magellan Midstream Partners Is A Strong Buy With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Fool.com published: “6 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering – PRNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Yahoo Singapore News” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 3.21 million shares. Ameritas Prns Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 280 are held by Hartford Financial Mngmt. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.12% or 23,669 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability owns 86,247 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 586,750 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Cypress Capital Ltd Company (Wy) holds 250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Samson Mngmt Ltd Company has 14.31% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 196,564 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 106,972 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 0.11% or 306,179 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Communication holds 20,411 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 20,600 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 210,493 shares. Ballentine Llc invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 30,760 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 10,971 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 433,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership holds 17,882 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 1.07 million shares. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,726 shares. Arlington Value Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa accumulated 6,314 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Ag owns 73,781 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 492,646 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Management Com accumulated 0.04% or 30,365 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 19,023 are held by Amg Funds Ltd Com.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).