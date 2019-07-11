Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $59.87 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Cts (CTS) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,414 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 760,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 60,744 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – CTS Eventim buys controlling stake in Italy’s Vivo Concerti; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q EPS 34c; 13/05/2018 – TELSTRA REAFFIRMED IT EXPECTS FY18 TOTAL DIV TO BE A22 CTS-SHR; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 GROUP REVENUES GROW BY ALMOST A QUARTER TO 1.034 BILLION EUROS; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-CTS 4345.T -2017/18 group results; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $147.97. About 418,532 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 43,976 shares. Menta Cap owns 9,622 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 197 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.01% or 1.90 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 557,205 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.03% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 5,733 shares. Loeb Ptnrs owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 22,000 shares. Invesco Limited reported 635,435 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 69,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 70,225 shares.

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CTS Corporation (CTS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTS Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 72% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 944,827 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $46.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 373,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.13 million for 8.60 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MillerCoors Is Still Mad About the Budweiser Super Bowl Ad – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2018 was a year of shake-ups for DFW’s highest-paid public company CEOs – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap: Once Cheap, Now Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.