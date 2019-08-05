Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $59.87 Million as Share Value Rose; Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Magna International (MGA) Position by $540,000

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $152.09. About 89,939 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 52,687 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.97M for 7.26 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.09 million for 7.50 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.