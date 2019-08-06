Arlington Value Capital Stake in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Raised by $985,732; As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Stock Value Rose, Dodge & Cox Has Boosted Holding

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 116,176 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 718,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 11.39 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19B, up from 10.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 1.09M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Dealmaking Chops to Startup Seeking IPO; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 03/04/2018 – Venture of Zell and Goldman Sachs Acquire Office Building, Mall and Development Firm in Argentina; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N REPORTS UK MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 55.5 PCT; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 20,125 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 1,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 8,048 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 7,341 shares. 46 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 201 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 164,648 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 2,024 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 60,142 shares. 8,560 were reported by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated. Macquarie invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C invested in 428,272 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,787 are held by Odey Asset Management Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 110,443 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,255 shares. Paradigm Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 1,280 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 4.10M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 24,480 shares. Advisory Network Limited Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rudman Errol M reported 1.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 40 shares. 907 are owned by Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.04% stake. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv holds 0.26% or 5,587 shares. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maltese Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2.27M shares to 23.58 million shares, valued at $2.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 324,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

