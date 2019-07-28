Arlington Value Capital Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Lowered by $59.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rr Advisors Has Upped Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $8.87 Million

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.12B market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.87. About 525,136 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $172.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.