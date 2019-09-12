Arlington Value Capital Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; As Flex LTD (FLEX) Share Price Declined, Cipher Capital LP Increased by $2.99 Million Its Position

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 186.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 332,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 510,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 178,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 629,640 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 96,413 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 5,922 shares to 208,877 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 15,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacifica Capital Ltd Llc reported 8.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Denali Advsr has 0.11% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 5,400 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 5,203 shares. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 603 shares. Lvm Capital Mi has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 32 shares. Van Den Berg I Incorporated reported 103,250 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 11,786 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amp Capital Limited holds 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 30,760 shares. Moreover, Davidson Invest Advsrs has 0.95% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 28,770 shares to 7,929 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 41,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,812 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Llc stated it has 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 37,648 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 256 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has 2.21 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Earnest Prns Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 2.66M shares. 430 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 276,464 shares. M&T Bancorp has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 12,277 shares. Macquarie Gru Incorporated owns 5.06M shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 10,270 shares in its portfolio.