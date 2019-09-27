Arlington Value Capital Position in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Has Cut by $460,600; Waste Mgmt (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Its Stake

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 487,748 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.28 million, down from 497,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 514,541 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 9,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, down from 26,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 2.22 million shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. The insider Wiggins Rocky bought 176 shares worth $7,501. Shares for $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.62M for 6.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 25.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.