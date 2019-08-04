Arlington Value Capital Position in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Has Upped by $985,732 as Stock Price Rose; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 278,039 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 223,516 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO)

