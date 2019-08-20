Arlington Value Capital Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined; Fedex Com (FDX) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Has Lifted Holding

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 40,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 201,130 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 160,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.02. About 504,321 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 378,149 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 659,468 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $373.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,622 shares to 30,180 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.