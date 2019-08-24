Arlington Value Capital Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Decreased by $25.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Samlyn Capital Raised Its Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) as Market Valuation Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 740,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, up from 733,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.15 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council owns 227,844 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Horan Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bowling Port Management Limited Co reported 0.44% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Synovus reported 500 shares stake. Valley Advisers owns 45 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 25,354 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Associated Banc owns 7,246 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc World Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 100,000 are owned by Luminus Mgmt Lc. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 62,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). The California-based Skba Mngmt Llc has invested 1.78% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 659,468 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $373.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

