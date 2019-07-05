Arlington Value Capital Position In Autonation (AN) Was Boosted; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Held by Violich Capital Management Inc

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 1.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 79,553 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 486 shares. Fmr Llc holds 454,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 488,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 9,104 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Dupont Management invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 101,900 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,641 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Llc stated it has 10,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 660 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 56,504 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial Cap owns 20,020 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.5% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Republic Investment Management reported 1.26 million shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 10,116 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Serv owns 7,996 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kistler stated it has 33,432 shares. Pennsylvania Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Btr Inc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa stated it has 9,697 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beach Management Ltd has invested 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 3,759 shares. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 85,164 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios holds 0.42% or 18,682 shares in its portfolio.