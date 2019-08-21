Arlington Value Capital Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Lowered by $59.87 Million; Dillon & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 14,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $171.98. About 1.69M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 4.48% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 383,978 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 1.13M shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Lc has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company reported 4,155 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 350 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.71% or 163,220 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.13% stake. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 2,050 shares stake. 51,257 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.48% or 4,113 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc has invested 3.89% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 23,418 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 6,630 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Meridian Mgmt stated it has 13,746 shares. Da Davidson & has 17,205 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.75 million for 6.52 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 19,000 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $70.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.06% or 4,336 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 91 shares. Madison holds 113,022 shares. Prescott General Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 265,370 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 1,769 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated stated it has 207,091 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 13D Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.85% or 54,942 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 3 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,883 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Tru LP has 1,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Goodnow Invest Grp has invested 2.9% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).