Arlington Value Capital Lowered Its Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Holding by $1.32 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.10 million shares traded or 35.92% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 439,736 shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler And owns 0.03% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 4,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 148,458 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Vanguard Grp accumulated 3.60M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 193,151 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Maverick Cap accumulated 0.18% or 147,410 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 279,579 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 170,559 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.12% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc owns 3,612 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In owns 3,542 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 7,018 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). New York-based D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 13,075 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNRO, COUP, SNBR – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:MNRO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92M for 26.65 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 113,600 shares to 755,510 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,238 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gru Pcl stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 8,113 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 5,310 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwq Invest Communication Ltd has 1.61% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.60 million shares. 904,060 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Principal Financial Group, Iowa-based fund reported 10,104 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 6,593 shares stake. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com owns 85,946 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 9,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Pitcairn Commerce reported 15,698 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 104,184 shares.