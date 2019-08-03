Arlington Value Capital Lifted Its Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Holding by $985,732; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Stake by $22.33 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 223,316 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 893,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.72M, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 1.65 million shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,974 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 2,542 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 292,979 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 48,758 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 1,564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 20,186 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Legal General Public Ltd Com stated it has 88,965 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 2,024 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 25,210 shares stake. Swiss National Bank holds 60,142 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc holds 1.39 million shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 8,131 shares. Captrust accumulated 66 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 64,135 shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 132,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).