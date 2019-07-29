Arlington Value Capital Lifted Autonation (AN) Stake by $9.29 Million; Market Value Rose; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 44,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 538,967 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 583,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.29M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 808,114 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. $1.56M worth of stock was sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,629 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.02% or 56,504 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 181,602 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 580 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Com invested 0.46% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Comerica Bank reported 37,560 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 6,539 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). North Star Investment reported 200 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 6,396 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ws Mgmt Lllp invested in 0.62% or 285,823 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,154 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 39,368 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 1.61M shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $749.01 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 2.67M shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $353.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 34,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,522 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State reported 0.13% stake. Wade G W & accumulated 196,695 shares. 7,767 are owned by Country Club Tru Na. Summit Asset Management Ltd reported 4,173 shares stake. 899,200 are held by Hennessy Advisors. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested in 262,997 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Viking Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 0.35% or 27,400 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt holds 13,520 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 0.13% or 34,200 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Management Incorporated invested in 1.13% or 30,436 shares. South Texas Money Limited reported 5,160 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 5,363 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,616 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Interocean Limited Com holds 2.76% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 572,902 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).