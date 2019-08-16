Arlington Value Capital Increases Stake in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO); Caterpillar (Put) (CAT) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Increased Its Stake by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (Put) (CAT) by 264.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 1.22M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 57,268 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 947 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Forte Capital Ltd Liability Company Adv, New York-based fund reported 47,594 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 11,724 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 89,900 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,757 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 433,269 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,255 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14,116 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited accumulated 94,877 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 20,166 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 62,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 22,476 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 3.40 million shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holding Inc W I by 349,606 shares to 4,140 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL) by 26,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,524 are held by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Fort Point Partners Lc holds 0.27% or 4,565 shares. Field Main Bank has 1,630 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Communications invested in 54,108 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 566 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 13,436 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt reported 534,683 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Limited invested in 18,059 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Management Inc has 0.28% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 23,469 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 16,346 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 18,678 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 4,075 are owned by Southeast Asset Inc. Yorktown & Rech Inc owns 8,000 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,500 shares.

