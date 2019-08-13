Arlington Value Capital Increased Autonation (AN) Stake by $9.29 Million; Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Value Declined While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 3.19M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 607,149 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.40 million for 7.19 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Llp has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 2,001 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0.32% or 263,767 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Td Mgmt Limited Co holds 6,003 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,500 shares. Adirondack Com reported 2,083 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com, Louisiana-based fund reported 5,012 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 2,829 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 10 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated holds 334,057 shares. St Johns Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Mngmt reported 9,065 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 739 shares. Bruni J V & reported 362,231 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc invested in 6,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Gp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,679 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,629 shares. Cls Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,018 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 106,235 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 216,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 59,793 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Fmr accumulated 0% or 454,898 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0% or 49,688 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $3.13 million.