Arlington Value Capital Holding in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Lowered by $1.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Stake in Associated Banc (ASB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 50,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 128,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 77,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 782,485 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 246,562 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92M for 26.28 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 3,339 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.04% or 3.40M shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 50,677 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 5,464 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Citigroup Inc reported 15,437 shares. Gemmer Asset Management accumulated 59 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Contravisory Investment Management Inc reported 1,870 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,393 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.29% or 409,252 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ASB shares while 88 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 115.91 million shares or 2.36% less from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Legacy Private has invested 0.87% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 50,833 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 110,634 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 2,270 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 111,237 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 53,502 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 41,900 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hrt Fin Limited Liability accumulated 20,473 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 59,126 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.78% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,500 shares.