Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Its Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stake as Share Value Declined; 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined While Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Position

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian Brings Spirit Airlines’ Worst Nightmare to Life – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines: Elevator Back Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Spirit Airlines’s (NYSE:SAVE) Share Price Gain of 33% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Save $1.5 Million Starting At 40 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.63M for 6.29 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Shares for $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30. On Wednesday, July 31 Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.