Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $59.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position as Valuation Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,192 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 7,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $361.94. About 2.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.49. About 392,811 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.82 million for 5.99 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 19,000 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $70.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.83 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

