Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $59.87 Million; Stock Price Rose; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holding Has Upped by Axiom International Investors Llc

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 709,172 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 34,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 399,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.38 million, up from 365,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,200 shares to 367,050 shares, valued at $34.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 21,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,752 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.05% or 1,272 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Lc accumulated 8,110 shares. 1,334 are held by Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated. Dupont Capital holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,788 shares. Moreover, Trust Department Mb National Bank N A has 1.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,299 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0.5% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Inv House Ltd has invested 3.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). M&T State Bank Corporation reported 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Conning reported 10,822 shares stake. Hourglass Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fifth Third National Bank invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Company has 972 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $266.62 million for 5.87 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability has 17,831 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3 shares stake. M&T Savings Bank reported 5,877 shares stake. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 689,177 were reported by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 7,233 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,139 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 16,223 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 9,584 shares. Check Mngmt Ca holds 2.38% or 257,227 shares in its portfolio.