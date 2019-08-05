Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $25.10 Million; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.98 million shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.09 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares to 484,313 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 456,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,409 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,278 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 871 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 2.31M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 131,048 shares. 643,967 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0.18% or 473,748 shares. Cullinan stated it has 90,005 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Seabridge Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fdx Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 604,899 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 0.01% or 778 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp holds 0.45% or 244,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 7,695 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 552,320 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated holds 3,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp invested in 0.02% or 5,654 shares. Virtu Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 13,273 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Daiwa Secs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Boyar Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 3,440 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 46,472 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8.63 million were reported by Independent Franchise Ptnrs Llp. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has 18,717 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has 0.51% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 30 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Com. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 19,234 shares.