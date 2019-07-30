Arlington Value Capital Has Lifted Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stake by $985,732; Post Hldgs (POST) Holder London Co Of Virginia Decreased Its Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 14,086 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 10,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,939 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.42 million, down from 864,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 3,951 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 987,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 15,186 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,185 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 3.11 million shares. 13,354 are owned by Ellington Group Limited Liability Company. Iowa-based Principal Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has 88,965 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Invesco holds 0% or 73,109 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 103,957 were reported by Scout Invs. Summit Creek Ltd invested 3.16% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 70,184 shares. 20,125 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Com.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $79,600 activity.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 135,735 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $85.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 15,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. The insider CALLISON EDWIN H bought 280 shares worth $28,157. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 16.98% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $90.90 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

