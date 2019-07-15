Arlington Value Capital Has Lifted Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stake by $985,732; Market Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by Trust Company Of Virginia

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 99,777 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $362.37. About 3.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl reported 2,832 shares stake. Sterling Limited Liability holds 29,299 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Division holds 0.03% or 1,051 shares. Quantres Asset Limited has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 20,062 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 57,900 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 132,160 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,149 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boltwood Cap Management invested in 874 shares. Reliance Commerce Of Delaware reported 5,130 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Stearns Fincl Services stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mngmt has 0.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares to 26,838 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,526 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 1.06 million shares. Stephens Ar reported 7,816 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 11,724 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Co has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.00M shares. Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 4,200 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. D E Shaw holds 20,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 108,794 shares. Lpl Ltd has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Fil Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Lc stated it has 216,304 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 73,109 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

