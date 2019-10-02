Arlington Value Capital Has Lifted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $37.30 Million; Timucuan Asset Management Has Upped Position in Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) by $1.87 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.85 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 75,949 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.16. About 87,412 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 37,025 shares stake. Stifel Financial invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 324,096 shares. 8,688 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Muhlenkamp And Inc has 68,623 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 155,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 3,349 were accumulated by Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Co. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 4,579 are owned by Malaga Cove Limited Liability. 5,085 were reported by Hartford Invest Mngmt. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 21,011 shares. Madison Hldg has 112,155 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 71,410 shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $78.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 71,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

