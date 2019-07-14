Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Holding by $985,732; As Fidelity Southern New (LION) Share Value Declined, Holder Castine Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $9.28 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 245,313 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical LION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.

