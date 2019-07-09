Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Autonation (AN) by $9.29 Million as Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Boosted by $491,556 Its Holding

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $35.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1987.42. About 3.43M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 383,221 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. 37,104 shares were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J, worth $1.56 million on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 10,098 shares to 5,430 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,510 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).