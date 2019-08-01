Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Its Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stake by $985,732; Main Street Research Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Increased as Share Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 249,198 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings on January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monro Muffler goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SP vs. MNRO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BV or MNRO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 62,974 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 4,724 shares stake. 655 are held by Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv. Moreover, Wasatch Advsrs Inc has 2.93% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,361 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 26,663 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd has 0.13% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 37,190 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,863 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.01% or 22,000 shares. Atlanta Communications L L C reported 428,272 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 4,751 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc accumulated 61,768 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,633 shares. 292,979 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 760 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 1.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.09% or 3,996 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Company reported 175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 1,650 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 289,946 shares. Oppenheimer reported 7,958 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 14,157 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 968 shares in its portfolio. 14,047 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Financial Group Lc. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,888 shares. Principal Grp has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiera Cap reported 2,696 shares.