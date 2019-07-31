Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Its Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Position by $985,732; Stock Rose; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Position in Synopsys (SNPS)

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 300,781 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 9,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,527 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 38,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 548,398 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 0% or 4,978 shares. Arlington Value Capital Limited Liability holds 10.1% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 1.66M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 43,433 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd has 0.15% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 44,010 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.02% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Millennium Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 15,643 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 8,048 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 88,965 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services holds 201 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 4.69 million shares. Eam Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,116 shares. Scout holds 0.18% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 103,957 shares.

