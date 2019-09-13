Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $37.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.09 Million; Market Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $218.17. About 18.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 182,998 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,348 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 22,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 26,011 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Raymond James Ser Advsr reported 1,658 shares. Pacifica Cap Lc has 8.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 124,295 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 0.52% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.24% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 562,608 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Denali Advsrs Limited accumulated 5,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 129,970 are held by Barclays Plc. Css Ltd Llc Il reported 141,553 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Twin Tree LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 462 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 21,800 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $72.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 15,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.