Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Stake in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) by $460,600; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Market Value Declined, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,944 shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 487,748 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.28M, down from 497,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 825,347 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 600,878 shares. Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). D E Shaw & Inc, New York-based fund reported 86,294 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Next holds 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 85 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.03% or 5,802 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Company owns 107,771 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 157 shares. 21,176 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.64% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Virtu Financial Ltd has 5,349 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,686 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 2,007 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.62 million for 6.47 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky. Another trade for 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 was bought by Christie Edward M III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 737 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 538 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 297 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 59,022 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd has 24,573 shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. 1,100 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc owns 500 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network invested in 0.03% or 42 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,450 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.93% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Regions Financial accumulated 0% or 520 shares. 221 are held by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,225 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 10 shares.