Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $59.87 Million as Market Value Rose; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $153.21. About 1.51 million shares traded or 118.39% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 19.82 million shares traded or 85.87% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “BP Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: BP) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2,312 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Company holds 2,650 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Johnson Group Incorporated holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.33% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 59,773 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.03% or 163,698 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,426 shares. 25,270 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 3 shares. Moreover, Natixis Lp has 0.05% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 29,494 shares. 13D Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.85% or 54,942 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 3,254 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 2,033 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $269.64M for 7.31 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 2.68 million shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).