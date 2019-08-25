Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $25.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Edwards Lifescience Corporat (Put) (EW) Market Valuation Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.87 Million

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (Put) (EW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $143.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).