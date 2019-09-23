Arlington Value Capital Has Cut By $460,600 Its Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Position; Us Bancorp De Upped First Defiance Finl (FDEF) Holding

Us Bancorp De increased First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF) stake by 329.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 14,510 shares as First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF)’s stock declined 2.35%. The Us Bancorp De holds 18,908 shares with $540,000 value, up from 4,398 last quarter. First Defiance Finl Corp now has $575.27M valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 54,338 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 10.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17; 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT 'BB+'; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Shares for $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. Gardner H. McIntyre bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 474,957 shares or 7.3% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Olstein Capital Management LP has 33,300 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Company Oh owns 5,640 shares. Waddell Reed invested 0.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 637,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & invested in 32,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 34,700 shares. 7,135 are held by Jefferies Gru Limited Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 73,477 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 198,799 shares. Whittier Trust owns 13 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Spirit Airlines has $83 highest and $4100 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is 47.66% above currents $37.47 stock price. Spirit Airlines had 14 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.59 million for 6.37 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Defiance Financial to acquire United Community Financial – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Financial Corp. – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Defiance Financial and United Community Financial merger draws mixed review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,016 activity. Liuzzi Vince also bought $10,016 worth of First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) on Thursday, May 30.

Us Bancorp De decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) stake by 2,570 shares to 9,155 valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 65,125 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.