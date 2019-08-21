Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Pier Capital Increased Its Stake in Rogers (ROG) by $1.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 47,420 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 38,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 69,789 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 5.61% or $7.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 1.54M shares traded or 71.72% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2,821 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 17,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,604 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $122.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.75M for 6.59 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: AMTD International, Inc. (HKIB) Prices 20.76M ADS IPO at $8.38/ADS – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canaccord Lifts Snap’s Price Target – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

