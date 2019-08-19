Arlington Value Capital Has Boosted Its Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Position by $985,732; American Int’l Group (AIG) Holder Ami Investment Management Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.95. About 304,009 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 43,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 55,476 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 10,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 0.03% or 855,857 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 4.69 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 187,224 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 11,156 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 1,812 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 571,852 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 846 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 3.40 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 17,087 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corp invested in 14,866 shares. 1.00 million were reported by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 5,310 shares. Rothschild Il invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 4,251 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Cna Fincl has 0.68% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 74,881 shares. Richmond Hill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11.66% or 329,518 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 72,577 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,051 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated accumulated 3.37M shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 8,001 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.