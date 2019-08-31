Arlington Value Capital Cut Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Valuation Declined; Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Cut Stake by $970,000

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 209,321 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $122.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,594 were reported by Washington Bank. Boyar Asset Management holds 0.15% or 3,440 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co owns 698 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 11,323 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Communication. Dodge Cox invested in 13.47 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 68,860 shares stake. Caprock Grp Inc owns 7,163 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 160,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 8,161 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 576,468 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 52,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,472 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 23 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability owns 5,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 108,687 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 17,850 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Amer Intll Group Inc Incorporated holds 125,540 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,896 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.07% or 33,497 shares. Sei accumulated 112,310 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 276,929 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,267 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 983 shares. Bokf Na has 24,528 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $106.75M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.