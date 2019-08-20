Arlington Value Capital Cut Its Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $25.10 Million as Valuation Declined; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 126,388 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 325,432 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank invested in 35,316 shares. Tctc Limited Co owns 3,300 shares. North Carolina-based Parsec Fin Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Chevy Chase Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 125,463 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 411,084 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd reported 19,108 shares. 200 were accumulated by Vigilant Mgmt Ltd. Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,950 shares. Veritable LP owns 4,033 shares. 2,195 are owned by Brinker. Gam Holdings Ag reported 34,160 shares. Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,403 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 22,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.09% or 11,558 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 240,746 shares.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,106 shares to 95,778 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.22 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Coastline Tru Communications has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,515 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 415,536 shares. Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Lc has invested 1.44% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cypress Capital Management Ltd (Wy) accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 3,520 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 407,687 shares. Thompson Investment has invested 0.49% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 209,995 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 53,127 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 17,108 were reported by First Personal Fincl Ser. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $143.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 659,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.