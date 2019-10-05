Arlington Value Capital Cut Its Holding in Autonation (AN) by $1.86 Million; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.01 million, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 458,250 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.41M, down from 451,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 08/05/2018 – Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company’s biggest shakeup in history; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 6,831 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 94,310 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 226,183 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 261,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 258 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 41,438 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 90,623 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 716,862 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 3,120 shares. Bruni J V accumulated 358,663 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 13,770 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 16,269 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 5,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 45 shares.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $102.46M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 257,772 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $241.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVN).