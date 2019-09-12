Arlington Value Capital Cut By $1.86 Million Its Autonation (AN) Position; MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (MAWHF) Shorts Decreased By 19.79%

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) had a decrease of 19.79% in short interest. MAWHF’s SI was 11.08M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.79% from 13.81M shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 5275 days are for MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MAWHF)’s short sellers to cover MAWHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.576 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 45,300 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 3.39M shares with $142.01 million value, down from 3.43M last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 652,273 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products , Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products divisions. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J also sold $1.56M worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65 million for 11.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.