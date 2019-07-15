Arlington Value Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Autonation (AN); Alpine Investment Management Upped Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stake by $4.56 Billion; Stock Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 714.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 36.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41.25 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22B, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.02M market cap company. It closed at $6.98 lastly. It is down 21.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 25/05/2018 – Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 27/05/2018 – RESOLUTE BUYS INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD; 20/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Seeks Savings, Releases Two-Carrier RFP; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS U.S. NEWSPRINT DUTIES ACCELERATE DEMAND DECLINE

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 502,448 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 5,438 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 18,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.21% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 785,314 shares. Sei Invests Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 31 shares. 97,981 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 309,303 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Parametrica Mgmt Limited invested in 0.45% or 5,938 shares. Ws Lllp owns 285,823 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 49,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 16,995 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 6,019 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 1,522 shares. Citigroup invested in 2,384 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

