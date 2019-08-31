Arlington Value Capital Boosted Stake in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 138,950 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares to 16,095 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 1.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Centurylink Invest Company reported 29,769 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields And Com has 15,640 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 603,511 shares. Saratoga & Invest Mngmt owns 2.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 216,585 shares. Baltimore holds 81,358 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Legal And General Plc holds 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 16.60 million shares. 6,536 were accumulated by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 76,129 shares. Moreover, Stralem Inc has 2.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,070 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 31,324 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 2.00 million shares. Sol Cap invested in 0.48% or 12,230 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc owns 37,751 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Canal Insur accumulated 70,000 shares or 3.33% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 14,255 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Summit Creek Limited Com invested in 204,951 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Scout Invs Incorporated reported 0.18% stake. Sei stated it has 158,447 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc stated it has 24,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,751 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 292,099 were accumulated by State Bank Of America Corporation De. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Nj accumulated 0.44% or 158,642 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.06% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York reported 86,444 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.