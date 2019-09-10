Arlington Value Capital Boosted Autonation (AN) Holding by $9.29 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) as Market Value Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 475,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 308,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 784,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 5.54 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 661,046 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 10,932 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability reported 10,353 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 188,995 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has invested 0.32% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 6,539 are held by Natixis. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 10,696 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 785,314 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Victory Cap Incorporated owns 3.45 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 488,300 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd has 3,174 shares. Force Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.94% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 60,000 shares to 619,000 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fed Okays Fifth Third (FITB)-MB Financial (MBFI) Merger – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FITB, HBNC, LLY, EQR, CUZ – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.