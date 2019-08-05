Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Reaches $6.18 52 Week Low; Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. See Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.62 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.18 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $227.98M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $5.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.52 million less. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 296,188 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company has market cap of $227.98 million. The firm acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations.

The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 39,064 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa

